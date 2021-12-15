Shop with a Cop makes annual trek to Hillsboro

The center of Hillsboro is temporarily blocked to regular traffic Tuesday morning as the annual Shop with a Cop convoy passes through the city northbound on High Street.
The group of approximately 150 law enforcement personnel and their guests that participated in Tuesday’s annual Shop with a Cop event are pictured in front of Walmart where the guests were able to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves and their family members.
