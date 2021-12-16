Leesburg resident Luke Overman (in ball cap) and Hillsboro resident Buz Oppy (far left with back to camera) deliver items Wednesday that were donated to The Times-Gazette, as well as items collected at other locations, to residents of Mayfield, Kentucky. More trips to Kentucky to deliver relief items will be made in the coming days. Donations can be dropped off at The Times-Gazette offices at 108 Gov. Trimble Place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in providing supplies can contact Sharon Hughes at 937-708-9443, Ann Elam at 937-763-3108 or the newspaper’s general office number at 937-393-3456.

Leesburg resident Luke Overman (in ball cap) and Hillsboro resident Buz Oppy (far left with back to camera) deliver items Wednesday that were donated to The Times-Gazette, as well as items collected at other locations, to residents of Mayfield, Kentucky. More trips to Kentucky to deliver relief items will be made in the coming days. Donations can be dropped off at The Times-Gazette offices at 108 Gov. Trimble Place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in providing supplies can contact Sharon Hughes at 937-708-9443, Ann Elam at 937-763-3108 or the newspaper’s general office number at 937-393-3456. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Ky-help.jpeg Leesburg resident Luke Overman (in ball cap) and Hillsboro resident Buz Oppy (far left with back to camera) deliver items Wednesday that were donated to The Times-Gazette, as well as items collected at other locations, to residents of Mayfield, Kentucky. More trips to Kentucky to deliver relief items will be made in the coming days. Donations can be dropped off at The Times-Gazette offices at 108 Gov. Trimble Place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in providing supplies can contact Sharon Hughes at 937-708-9443, Ann Elam at 937-763-3108 or the newspaper’s general office number at 937-393-3456. Courtesy photo