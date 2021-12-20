Fatal crash in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — A driver died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Blanchester.

Joshua Paul, 36, of Pleasant Plain, was driving a 2012 Cadillac Escalade SUV westbound on S.R. 28 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree and utility pole at about 2:50 a.m., according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office, the OSHP stated in a news release.

Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected factors in the crash, according to the OSHP.

The Blanchester Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Township Fire Department and EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

