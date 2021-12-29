Escapee captured in Ross Co.

A Hillsboro man who was charged with escape Dec. 23 after he failed to return to the Highland County Justice Center following a medical furlough was captured Tuesday in Ross County, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Chancellor Krebs, 28, was furloughed from the jail at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 for a medical appointment, but failed to return as ordered by a judge at 10 a.m. the same day.

A warrant on an escape charge was filed against Krebs when he did not return to the jail.

Barrera said Highland County sheriff’s deputies apprehended Krebs at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop in Ross County.

“We had a report of the theft of a truck and (Krebs) was a suspect. Our deputies found him in Ross County,” Barrera said.

The sheriff said Krebs offered no resistance at the time of his arrest and he was transported back to the Highland County Justice Center.

Krebs, who has a long criminal record, appeared Wednesday in Hillsboro Municipal Court on felony charges of theft of a motor vehicle, drug abuse and possession of drug abuse instruments, as well as misdemeanor charges of escape and theft. He entered a plea of not guilty. His bond was set at a total of $20,000, according to online court records.

He is scheduled to appear back at municipal court at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4.

At the time of his escape, Krebs was in jail on a contempt charge.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Krebs https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Krebs-mug-2.jpg Krebs

Krebs facing long list of charges