HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Dec. 26

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 4900 block of Concord Road reported trash dumped on his property. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident on Main Street in Mowrystown. After investigation, Ryan J. Hanson, 35, of Mowrystown, was charged with domestic violence.

A Lynchburg resident reported the theft of a box trailer from the 10000 block of North Shore Drive.

Dec. 28

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 6100 block of Miller Lane reported a domestic incident. After investigation, Christopher St. Clair, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint in the 3300 block of Sharpsville Road.