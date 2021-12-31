Hello! I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas. I know I did.

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols with her delicious turkey pot pie recipe. Hopefully, you have some leftover turkey because here is a great comfort food recipe. Serve it with a salad and you have a great meal. I am going to make this. I have never made a pot pie before.

Please send me your favorite recipes. I am looking forward to hearing from you so I can put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send your recipes, along with a story about it and a photo, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Happy New Year!

TURKEY POT PIE

Ingredients

3 cups leftover turkey

3 tablespoons butter

1 onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

1 large carrot, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 large potatoes, peeled and chopped

2 cups frozen mixed veggies

3 tablespoons chicken bouillon

1 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoon flour

1 can evaporated milk

2 cans of water

1 pie crust, premade or homemade

Directions

Sauté onion, celery, potatoes and carrots in butter till almost tender. Add frozen veggies, garlic and herbs, and bouillon. Stir. Sprinkle with flour. Stir. Add milk and water. Stir. Add turkey and stir a little. Adjust seasonings if needed. Pour filling into an oven proof dish. Slice pie crust into one-inch strips and lay on filling. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or till golden.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.