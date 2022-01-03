Escape charge filed after man flees of hospital

A man who fled from Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro after being furloughed from jail was still on the run as of Monday evening and has been charged with escape, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

The sheriff said that on Dec. 31, 2021, Gaige M. Snow, 19, was released from the Highland County Justice Center in Hillsboro on a medical furlough. Barrera said that as of Jan. 3, 2022, Snow had not reported back to the justice center.

“He just walked out of the hospital,” Barrera said.

No information on Snow’s place of residence or why he was in jail was immediately available from the sheriff’s office. However, online records from Hillsboro Municipal Court indicate that Snow was arrested for theft in January of last year and that after several delays in the case he was serving time in jail for failure to report from his sentence on that charge.

Anyone with information on Snow’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

