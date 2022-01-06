HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Jan. 3

A resident of the 3300 block of S.R. 134 reported a male was trespassing on his property. Upon arrival, the deputy was advised that the male had left.

Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Sinking Spring Road after a call of a disturbance. After investigation, Mallie Penix, 36, of South Salem, was arrested for domestic violence.

Jan. 4

The theft of two utility trailers was reported to have occurred sometime since Dec. 28 from the 7400 block of Pea Ridge Road.

A resident of the 5300 block of Griffith Road reported a theft from her business by a former employee. This incident remains under investigation.

Jan. 5

A resident of the 6700 block of McCoppin Mill Road reported a dispute with a neighbor.