COVID-19 cases continue to increase in county

Highland County is currently seeing 59 new COVID-19 cases per day, which is about 137 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated on Monday.

In other news, Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 1,431.8 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was below the state average of 1,818.8 cases per 100,000 in population over the same period and ranks the county 36th among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

Highland County schools saw eight new COVID-19 cases from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 (the most recent data available), according to an ODH update that documents how each school in the county is faring with COVID-19 during the 2021-22 school year.

The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 cases in county schools was from Dec. 20-26 when the schools saw 17 new COVID-19 cases.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 39.15 percent of the county’s residents that have started their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard which was last updated on Monday. The state average for starting vaccines is 60.40 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 55.51 percent, while the Highland County average is 35.82 percent.

The dashboard also said there have been 6,342 “third” doses administered in the county on or after Aug. 12, to people that were already fully vaccinated.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County for those that have started their vaccination process:

* 0-19 — 1,198 people, or 10.76 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,418 people, or 28.73 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,595 people, or 33.07 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 2,066 people, or 39.21 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,981 people, or 51.48 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,852 people, or 60.78 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,754 people, or 67.75 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,562 people, or 73.20 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,091 people, or 72.64 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,381 people, or 71.07 percent, have started their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County for those that have completed their vaccination process:

* 0-19 — 994 people, or 8.929 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,221 people, or 24.74 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,412 people, or 29.28 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,889 people, or 35.85 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,742 people, or 47.34 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,769 people, or 58.06 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,634 people, or 63.10 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,469 people, or 68.84 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,036 people, or 68.96 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,295 people, or 66.64 percent, have completed their vaccines.

Just 35.82 percent of county’s residents have completed vaccines