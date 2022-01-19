Myers announces run for county commissioner

Bill Myers, current Hillsboro Board of Education president and a local barber, announced Wednesday on Facebook that he is planning to run for Highland County commissioner.

“I have prayed on this for a while now with my wife and decided to run,” Myers wrote in the post. “I have thoroughly enjoyed being on the Board of Education for Hillsboro City Schools for 12+ years now. Over half of that time spent as President of the Board of Education.”

Myers is hoping to fill the seat that will be vacated by Jeff Duncan when his term on the board of commissioners ends at the end of 2022. Duncan, who announced in November that he is not seeking re-election, will have served eight years as a county commissioner by the end of his term.

Myers is garnering signatures for his petition for the office, and on Facebook he encouraged registered voters in Highland County to visit his barber shop and sign the petition.

In his November announcement at a Highland County Republican Central Committee meeting that he is not seeking re-election, Duncan said the board has been careful not to overextend the county’s obligations and that he felt the county is currently in a good position.

Myers said he plans to continue on that path. “It seems to me like they’ve got several good elected people that are already in place and doing a great job, so I’ll just try to get in there and learn from everybody else,” he said.

Myers said he has enjoyed the time he has spent in public service so far on the Hillsboro Board of Education. “I like doing service for the people around here, and I’ve been on the school board for multiple years, and I’m getting to the point where I’m ready for a different challenge, a new change, and looking to continue doing that,” he said.

Myers moved to Hillsboro from Joliet, Illinois in 1997, and grew up in Bright, Indiana.

Along with his wife, Crystal, Myers has raised his daughters, Emily, Abby and KaleyJo in Hillsboro. They have been members of the Hillsboro Church of Christ since moving to the city.

He has coached softball for many years, and is currently the head coach of the Hillsboro-area Bell City Ringers.

“I have been considering this position for several years now, and I think it is a great opportunity to continue to serve my community, my country, my customers, my family, and my friends,” Myers wrote in the post. “I love giving back my time to help us all make where we live a better place.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Currently serves as Hillsboro Board of Education president