In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend and co-worker John Hackley. He comes to work every Monday with something new he has fixed for himself and his fiancé Amy. He has the cooking skills. He cooks a little more fancy than me, but it all looks delicious.

This recipe calls for creme fraiche, but John tells you how to make it because he said it is hard to find. It’s a good thing because I want to make this, and I am not looking everywhere for an ingredient. Hahaha, just kidding, John.

I am taking the easy way and making my own fraiche. I am so glad you explain in the recipe how to make it. Thank you so much for sharing this. It looks so delicious.

Please send your favorite recipes in and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great week!

Potatoes gratin

(makes eight servings)

Ingredients

3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1/8-inch-thick rounds

1 1/2 cups crème fraîche*, stirred to loosen

1 1/2 cups (packed) grated Gruyère cheese (about 6 ounces)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Generously butter a 13x9x2-inch glass baking dish. Arrange half of potato slices in the bottom of the prepared dish, overlapping slightly. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Spread half of crème fraîche over the potatoes and sprinkle with half of the cheese. Top with the remaining potatoes, overlapping slightly; sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Spread with remaining crème fraîche; sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Step 2

Bake gratin uncovered 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. Continue to bake gratin until potatoes are tender and top is golden brown, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Step 3

Crème fraîche is available at some supermarkets. If unavailable, heat 1 1/2 cups whipping cream to lukewarm (85°F). Remove from heat and mix in 3 tablespoons buttermilk. Cover and let stand in warm draft-free area until slightly thickened, 24 to 48 hours, depending on temperature of room. Chill until ready to use.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.