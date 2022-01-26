NVPD: Chase reached 120 mph

NEW VIENNA — A Columbus man was apprehended and faces multiple charges after he attempted to flee from New Vienna police and soon after crashed into a utility pole.

At 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, an officer of the New Vienna Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop at South Street and South Main Street while already on another stop at the location.

A gray Nissan Armada SUV failed to stop and fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed through the S.R. 73/S.R. 28 traffic signal and traveled north through the village in excess of 95 mph, according to a news release from New Vienna Police Department Interim Chief Darnell D. Pate Jr.

Speeds reached approximately 120 mph before the fleeing vehicle struck two telephone poles and came to rest at Snow Hill Golf Course at S.R. 73 and Thornburg Road, Pate said.

The male suspect ran on foot from the crash site through the golf course and was placed in custody at the front doors to the clubhouse after a short foot pursuit.

Officers later found the vehicle to be stolen out of Columbus.

S.R. 73 at S.R. 729 was completely shut down for a time due to downed electric lines from the crash.

Antonyo Lavender, 25, of Columbus, was arrested and booked into the Clinton County Jail with no further incident, Pate said.

According to Clinton County Municipal Court documents, Lavender faces charges of failure to comply, driving under suspension, reckless operation, going 125 in a 50 mph speed zone, seat belt violation, and crossing a yellow lane violation.

He was being held on a $25,000 bond.

Lavender pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday morning. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1.

“A big thank you goes out to the cooperative support and assistance by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department and Clark and Highland Joint Fire District Fire/EMS, AES Ohio and Collins Towing,” Pate said.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed at Snow Hill and downed a utility pole, causing SR 73 to be shut down. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_IMG_4065.jpg The suspect’s vehicle crashed at Snow Hill and downed a utility pole, causing SR 73 to be shut down. Courtesy photo Lavender https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Lavender.jpg Lavender Courtesy photo

Started in New Vienna, ended at Snow Hill