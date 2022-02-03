Old bell rings, high school hoops, Greenfield WPA

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1936, The Greenfield Republican reported that Washington, D.C. approved a request for Works Progress Administration (WPA) funds for a sewage disposal plant in Greenfield and would also supply the labor as well as a “large portion” of the material for the plant.

Kentucky Senator Allen Barkley wrote to Oscar Heidingsfeld that he would stop in Greenfield sometime after he went to Chicago and had dinner with Greenfield bankers and business people.

A president’s birthday ball was planned at the Greenfield Armory on the night of Jan. 30 where 70 percent of the money raised would go to “crippled children” in the community while the other 30 percent would go to rehabilitation and research in Warm Springs, Georgia, to fight infantile paralysis.

Carl Crispin, from the Bridges community and “well known throughout Highland County,” was re-elected to be the secretary and general manager of the Motorist Mutual Insurance Company at its annual election of officers.

In sports, the McClain High Tigers visited the Arch Street Gymnasium and the Chillicothe Red Devils for their second game of the season, with Chillicothe not having lost a game on the season until the week prior.

The Hosiery Shoppe, located at 327 W. Jefferson St., advertised opening specials such as regular $1 hosiery for 88 cents.

This week in 1952, The Press-Gazette reported that a Cub Scouting University was planned at the Methodist Church on Feb. 10 where it would try and make each cub pack in attendance “the type they want their sons to join.”

The Highland County Chapter of the American Red Cross was approved to participate in the defense blood program where the chapter would look for donors as well as a collection of blood for “defense purposes only.” No blood would be returned to the community for civilian use.

The 12th annual Highland County Music Festival was announced to return on April 4 at the Lynchburg High School auditorium where seven of the county’s high schools participated in the program.

In sports, Marshall upset Mowrystown in their matchup in the Highland County High School Basketball League by a score of 39 to 38. Mowrystown fell to second place while Marshall stayed in sixth place.

Fettro’s, located next to the Colony Theatre, advertised its inventory sale, which included a 36-inch pillow tubing for 49 cents and girls’ Kate Greenway dresses for $1.98.

This week in 1976, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the “old bell” located in the tower of the county courthouse that was restored to working condition in the prior months was rung to show the opening of the first county grand jury session of the year.

Homer Bohl was named to the Ohio State Conservation Hall of Fame after he was instrumental in organizing the first soil and water conservation district and was the president of the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts from 1965 to 1966.

The Highland County Unit of the American Cancer Society announced that Frank Baker, the administrator at Highland District Hospital, accepted the role as the chairman of the society’s yearly April Cancer Crusade.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School basketball team lost a nail-biter to the Miami Trace Panthers by a score of 69 to 67.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams,” starring Dan Haggerty, which was “the true story of a man exiled in the wilderness and how he learns to survive.”

Haines’ Town and Country, located in the Highlands Plaza in Hillsboro, advertised items such as men’s Florsheim shoes for $19.97.

This week in 1999, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Republicans’ yearly Lincoln Day Dinner would feature speaker Senator Mike DeWine (now the governor of Ohio).

The Lynchburg-Clay varsity and reserve cheerleaders announced that they would be holding a Pee-Wee Cheer Clinic for children from the ages of 3 through the sixth grade.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office and sheriff Tom Horst worked to try and bring proven safety and educational programs to the county which included Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE).

In sports, the Waverly Tigers were able to hang on to defeat the McClain Tigers even though McClain had multiple chances to come away with the win because of a traveling violation and missed free throws.

Star Cinemas, located on Harry Sauner Road in Hillsboro, advertised multiple movies including “She’s All That” starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard, as well as “Patch Adams” starring Robin Williams, Monica Potter and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years