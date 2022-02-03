Hillsboro robotics teams capture awards

The Hillsboro Robotics teams recently competed in the Loveland Robotics Competition.

The high school teams that attended were Bravo Squad, Charlie Squad, Delta Squad, Echo Squad and Oblivion.

The middle school teams were Metal Mania, Gear Girls and Beanos.

Charlie Squad, Oblivion and Beanos went on to compete in the tournament. Charlie placed sixth, Oblivion placed eighth and Beanos placed 13th.

Team Charlie Squad was awarded the Think Award for their programming skills, and Oblivion was awarded the Judges Award for their outstanding interview.

In another category, skills is a test to see how well the robot can perform solo and ranks them against other bots. Charlie Squad ranked fifth overall at the competition, and their high score qualifies them for the state tournament.

Submitted by Kyah Chaney.

Team Oblivion is pictured receiving the Judges Award. Only Ryan Fender and Zack Burwinkle were able to attend the competition. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Robotics-pic-1.jpg Team Oblivion is pictured receiving the Judges Award. Only Ryan Fender and Zack Burwinkle were able to attend the competition. Submitted photo Team Charlie Squad receiving the Think Award. Pictured (l-r) are Will Hart, Kyah Chaney, Evan Fender and Abby Koogler. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Robitics-pic-2.jpg Team Charlie Squad receiving the Think Award. Pictured (l-r) are Will Hart, Kyah Chaney, Evan Fender and Abby Koogler. Submitted photo