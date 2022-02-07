Paint Creek State Park temporarily renamed

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz on Monday temporarily renamed three Ohio State Parks to honor current and past players of the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals.

“We are incredibly proud of the Bengals and everything they have accomplished this season,” said DeWine. “The whole state will be rooting for Cincinnati on Sunday, and this is a fun way to show support for the orange and black.”

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Burr Oak State Park in Glouster will be referred to as “Burrow Oak State Park” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who grew up in nearby Athens, Ohio. If the Bengals top the Rams on Sunday, Burrow will become the first quarterback in history to win the Heisman Trophy, a national championship and the Super Bowl.

Burrow Oak State Park Sign — Evan McPherson, whose game-winning kicks in the divisional playoff and AFC Conference Championship games helped send the Bengals to the Super Bowl, will be celebrated at Paint Creek State Park near Greenfield with the moniker of “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park.”

Extra Point Creek Sign — Hueston Woods State Park in College Corner will honor legendary Bengals running back Ickey Woods. The park, now dubbed “Ickey Woods State Park,” is located between Cincinnati and Dayton.

he three parks will each have updated signage put in place this week that will display the celebratory park names. When all signs are in place, ODNR will announce the specific locations of each sign. Ohioans are encouraged to take photos with the signs and tag @GovMikeDeWine, @ohiodnr, and @ohstateparks on social media.

Submitted by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

This is what a temporarily altered sign at Paint Creek State Park will look like in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals playing Sunday in the Super Bowl. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Paint-Creek-sign.jpg This is what a temporarily altered sign at Paint Creek State Park will look like in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals playing Sunday in the Super Bowl. Submitted photo