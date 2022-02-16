Fundraisers for accident victim

Funds are being raised for H. Dale Hall, 73, of Hillsboro, who was seriously injured in a fatal automobile accident Feb. 10 on U.S. Route 50 that the Ohio State Highway Patrol said was not his fault.

A fund has been created at Merchants National Bank (Hillsboro); donations can be mailed or dropped off to any MNB branch location; write “Holmer Dale Hall” in the memo. Also, an online GoFundMe account is at https://gofund.me/dale-halls-recovery-fundraiser.

All funds received will be used for Hall’s medical care, rehab and expenses.

The accident took the life of Jeff S. Akers, 59, of Hillsboro, who the state patrol said was eastbound on U.S. 50 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck the face of a guardrail before traveling left of center and striking Hall’s pickup truck.