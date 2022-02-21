Clinton County History Center hosts Hillsboro Lincoln Marching Mothers virtual event

WILMINGTON — Join the Clinton County History Center for a virtual (Zoom) talk with the Hillsboro Lincoln Marching Mothers in honor of Black History Month 2022 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

This free opportunity is an inspirational story about peaceful civil disobedience, the power of mothers’ love for their children, and the importance of equal education.

​The Lincoln School Story film was screened at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Marching Mothers and their children have been inducted into the Ohio Civil Rights Commission Hall of Fame (2017). Their project has received grant support from the Ohio Humanities, South Central Power, Ohio Arts and the Stephen Wilder Foundation in Cincinnati. Learn more at http://lincolnschoolhillsboroohio.weebly.com/.

Q&A questions can be emailed ahead of time to info@clintoncountyhistory.org. Participants must preregister to obtain the zoom link. Registration is available on the History Center’s Facebook or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.

