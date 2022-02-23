National FFA Week declared by commissioners

The Highland County Board of Commissioners celebrated National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week at its Wednesday morning meeting. The commissioners proclaimed the week of Feb. 19 through Feb. 26 as National FFA Week as well.

Multiple members of local FFA chapters were present at the meeting to celebrate the proclamation.

Alyson Murphy, McClain FFA president, read a proclamation that states: “Whereas, FFA and agriculture education provide a strong foundation for the youth of America and a teacher of food, fiber and natural resource systems. And, whereas, FFA promotes premier leadership, personal growth and career success among its members. And, whereas, agriculture education in the FFA ensures a steady supply of young professionals to meet the growing needs of the science, business and technology of agriculture. And, whereas, the FFA motto, ‘Learning to do. Doing to learn. Earning to live. Living to serve,’ gives direction and purpose to these students who take an active role in succeeding in agriculture education. And, whereas, FFA, who is citizenship, volunteers, patriotism and cooperation. Therefore, the Highland County Commissioners hereby designate the week of Feb. 19 through the 26th, 2022, as National FFA Week.”

In other news, commissioner Dave Daniels said the county sent out disconnect notices to residents in the Rocky Fork Lake area who are delinquent on their bills and their accounts are in arrears. He said for those people, the disconnect process would begin on March 1.

In other news, there were two resolutions approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

* Res No. 22-34 is a request acceptance for annexation into the village of Mowrystown, whereas it is necessary that the board of commissioners establish a time and date for the hearing on said petition, therefore the board agrees to fix the date of April 20, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in the office of the commissioners.

* Res No. 22-35 is a petition filed by the Brushcreek Township trustees to vacate Demmy Lane. The resolution said the board agrees to set the time and date for a public viewing to be held on Wednesday, March 23, at 10 a.m. and a public hearing on Wednesday, March 23 at 11 a.m. in the commissioners’ office.

McClain FFA President Alyson Murphy (left) reads a proclamation declaring this week as National FFA Week at the Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Looking on is commissioner Terry Britton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_FFA-pic-to-use.jpg McClain FFA President Alyson Murphy (left) reads a proclamation declaring this week as National FFA Week at the Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Looking on is commissioner Terry Britton. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Disconnect notices sent out to Rocky Fork Lake area residents