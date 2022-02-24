Fairfield needs a board member

The Fairfield Local Board of Education is looking for someone to fill the unexpired term of a board member who has resigned, and has less than a month to do so.

Shawn Willey, who has been on the board for just more than six years, resigned Feb. 22 due to increased demands at his place of business, Fairfield Superintendent Tim Dettwiller said in a news release.

Willey’s current term expires Dec, 31, 2023.

The Fairfield School Board will begin interviewing candidates soon and must name a replacement within 30 days of the resignation. The newly appointed member will serve until the end of Willey’s term. If the appointed person wants to continue on the board after that time, they will need to run in the following general election, the news release said.

Willey, who served as the board president in 2021, began his term at Fairfield on Jan. 11, 2016.

“The board thanks Mr. Willey for his service to the board and his community,” Dettwiller said in the news release.

Those interested in replacing Willey on the Fairfield School Board should submit a letter of interest to Dettwiller no later than March 1, 2022.

According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the district, and a registered voter.

James Craycraft, the board president, said the board will review all applications, interview candidates, and then name the replacement at its next regular meeting scheduled for March 21.

The Fairfield Local Schools serve a little more than 900 students in one building just outside of Leesburg.

Applications due by March 1