Hillsboro man indicted for murder

A Hillsboro man who was charged with aggravated murder after allegedly shooting his mother in January was among 12 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Tim Johnson II, 40, was indicted for aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, which came with a gun specification, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which also came with a gun specification.

As previously reported, Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said his office received a call at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office stating that they had a male they were talking with who advised officers that his mother had shot herself.

Barrera said Johnson, 40, contacted the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office on his own.

Highland County deputies responded to a residence on Hickory Trail in the Rocky Fork Lake area where they found a Johnson’s mother, 61-year-old Stephanie Chaney, deceased in the home.

Detectives were called to the scene and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to assist in the investigation. A search warrant was executed with the assistance of Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins.

Johnson was transported by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office where he admitted that he shot his mother, according to Barrera.

“He was talking to detectives and admitted to the crime,” Barrera said.

Johnson is currently being held on $500,000 bond at the Highland County Justice Center.

Court records state that authorities believe a Smith and Wesson .380 caliber handgun was used in the murder.

In other indictments, Brock Vernon, 42, New Holland, was indicted for escape, a third-degree felony, and assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records for the first count, on or around Jan. 18, 2022, Vernon, knowing he was under detention or being reckless , purposely broke or attempted to break the detention in connection to assaulting a police officer.

For the second count, court records state that on or around Jan. 18, 2022, Vernon knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a peace officer while the officer was in the commission of official duties.

William Jordan, 43, Waverly, was indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft of firearms, a third-felony; grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, all related to an alleged May 19, 2021 incident.

According to the indictment for the first count, Jordan knowingly trespassed in an occupied structure, or in a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure that was the permanent or temporary habitation of someone when they, or any person other than an accomplice of the offender, was present or likely to be present, with the purpose to commit a criminal offense.

For the second count, Jordan deprived someone of a Marlin 45-70 rifle, among other various items.

For the third count, Jordan stole a 2008 John Deere tractor and other miscellaneous items, with the property valued at equal to or exceeding $7,500, but less than $150,000.

For the fourth count, Jordan trespassed in a barn with the purpose to commit a theft offense.

Christopher Spencer, 28, Hamersville, was indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

According to the indictment, the counts center around an April 26, 2021 incident.

For the first count, Spencer trespassed in an occupied structure with the purpose to commit a criminal offense.

For the second count, Spencer stole a 1978 Ford Fairmont and other miscellaneous items.

For the third count, Spencer knowingly received, retained or disposed of a Glock 43 9mm handgun when he knew or had reasonable cause to believe the property had been obtained through a theft offense.

For the fourth count, Spence trespassed on the land or premises of people to commit a felony.

Casey Lundy, 39, Wilmington, and Dusty Taylor, 28, Cuba, were indicted for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, the three counts stem from a Dec. 14, 2020 incident.

For the first count, Lundy and Taylor trespassed in an outbuilding with the purpose to commit a theft offense.

For the second count, Lundy and Taylor stole an International Turbo Cores, an exhaust system and other various items without the owner’s consent, with the property valued at equal to or greater than $1,000, but less than $7,500.

For the third count, Lundy and Taylor stole catalytic converters and other miscellaneous items.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Dustin Greene, 41, Greenfield, for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.

* Thomas Parks, 42, New Holland, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

* Christopher Owens, 44, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Adam Willey, 25, Hillsboro, for failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a third-degree felony.

* Jeffrey Elkins, 37, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Oistin Lightner, 21, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

