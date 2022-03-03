Homicide suspect captured

Authorities are investigating a Washington C.H. homicide that saw the alleged suspect captured Thursday in Highland County after reportedly stealing a vehicle in Hillsboro.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time. Washington Police Department Chief Jeff Funari said a “person of interest” is in custody. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on the scene assisting with the investigation.

According to Funari, police received a call from the City Motel, 1524 Washington Ave. in Washington C.H., at 11:23 a.m. Thursday.

The Washington Police Department informed the Highland County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Thursday morning to be on the lookout for the driver of a 2005 white Chevrolet Impala with a license plate number, according to HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton. The HCSO put the BOLO out on the radio, a member of the Brushcreek Volunteer Fire Department in Highland County heard the radio call, then spotted the vehicle at the back of the Hillsboro Walmart near the service center.

The Hillsboro Police Department and HCSO were dispatched to Walmart on Harry Sauner Road and sent plain clothes officers inside at 12:52 p.m. to look for the suspect. While they were searching, law enforcement received a call about a vehicle stolen from Speedway on North High Street.

The stolen vehicle was a 2012 Chevrolet Trax. An officer was sent to Speedway to investigate and look at surveillance video.

At 1:21 p.m., a deputy passed the stolen vehicle on Paint Creek Road in Madison Township (near Greenfield). The deputy followed the stolen vehicle until backup arrived. When backup arrived the stolen vehicle was pulled over and the suspect surrendered without incident.

The HCSO said law enforcement does not know how the suspect got from Walmart to Speedway.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Police were investigating a homicide at the City Motel in Washington C.H. on Thursday afternoon. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_20220303_151906.jpg Police were investigating a homicide at the City Motel in Washington C.H. on Thursday afternoon. Jennifer Woods | AIM Media Midwest

