N. High St. fire dislocates 3 families

Three families were displaced Saturday evening by a two-structure fire that caused significant damage to two homes and temporarily closed a portion of North High Street in Hillsboro.

Two families lived in one of the two dwellings. The homes were located at 403 and 349 N. High St.

At as late Monday afternoon, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Public Information Officer Lt. Branden Jackman said the fire remained under investigation and that fire personnel had no idea how the fire started.

He said there were no injuries.

The fire started at the 403 N. High St. residence, then aided by wind spread to the residence at 349 N. High St. Jackman said the the 403 N. High St. residence had more damage, while the majority of the damage at the 349 N. High St. residence was to the exterior.

He said the American Red Cross was on the scene to help the families.

A call reporting the fire came in at 6:46 p.m. with black smoke billowing out of the structure where the fire started.

Firefighters utilized an aerial ladder to access the neighboring structure and extinguish the blaze.

The 300-400 block of North High Street in Hillsboro was cordoned off for more than three hours while firefighters battled the blaze, investigated and cleared the scene.

“My pets are fine, thank goodness,” said Jessica Fearon, a resident of the home to which the fire spread. She said she alerted some of the residents of the duplex to the fire who were nearby, but not at home while their pets were inside. Paint Creek personnel were seen helping to safely evacuate a chameleon, in addition to the other pets that had already been saved.

A puppy that resided in the house where the fire started was rescued after having suffered smoke inhalation but was reportedly revived, according to witnesses at the scene.

Mutual aid was provided by the Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance District, Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District, Marshall Township Volunteer Fire Department, Brushcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District, and Fayetteville Fire and EMS. The Bainbridge Fire Department and Paxton Township EMS covered the Hillsboro fire station while Hillsboro firefighters responded to the fire.

Personnel from the Hillsboro Police Department and 1-800-BOARDUP also assisted at the scene.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Smoke billows from a home on North High Street in Hillsboro early Saturday evening. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Fire-pic-1.jpeg Smoke billows from a home on North High Street in Hillsboro early Saturday evening. Photo by Juliane Cartaino The two houses on the right in this pictured both sustained significant damage Saturday during a fire on North High Street in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Fire-pic-2.jpg The two houses on the right in this pictured both sustained significant damage Saturday during a fire on North High Street in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Cause of fire that damaged two structures still under investigation