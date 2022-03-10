HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

March 7

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A deputy responded to a complaint of trespassing from a resident of the 2200 block of Sicily Road.

A resident of the 6700 block of Dawson Road reported an assault. After investigation, Robert G. Jackson, 56, of Lynchburg, was arrested for domestic violence.

March 8

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 3300 block of Edwards Road reported the theft of a firearm.

A business in the 11000 block of North Shore Drive reported someone left the store without paying for an item. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of the 3100 block of S.R. 321 reported that someone had forced entry into the residence. After investigation, Kyle J. Smallwood, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, burglary and menacing by stalking.

March 9

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to a report of items taken from a storage facility in New Market Township.

A business in the 6900 block of S.R. 753 reported the theft of gas.

ARREST

Paul R. Perkins, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a theft charge.