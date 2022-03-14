Library partially closing for month

The Highland County District Library in Hillsboro will be closed or partially closed March 18 to April 17 while new carpet is installed in the building. The library will be fully closed March 18-19 and April 15-16, will operate with curbside service only from March 21 to April 14, and will fully reopen on April 18.

