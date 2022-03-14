County school COVID-19 new cases drop to one

Highland County schools saw only one new COVID-19 case from Feb. 28 to March 6, according to the most recent data available from the Ohio Department of Health’s documentation on how each school in the county is faring with the virus during the 2021-22 school year.

The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 cases in county schools was from Feb. 21-27 when the schools saw four new COVID-19 cases.

Following are the total number of COVID-19 cases each county school has had during the current school year as well as the number of new cases from Feb. 28 to March 6:

* Bright Local Schools had no new student or staff cases. They have had 73 total student cases and 15 total staff cases this school year.

* Fairfield Local Schools had no new student or staff cases. They have had 88 total student cases and 25 total staff cases so far this school year.

* Greenfield Exempted Village Schools had one new student case but no new staff cases. They have had 280 total student cases and 62 total staff cases.

* The Highland County Board of DD had no new student or staff cases, and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had 28 total student cases and four total staff cases this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases this year.

* Hillsboro City Schools had no new student or staff cases. They have had 218 total student cases and 54 total staff cases this year.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools had no new student or staff cases. They have had 81 total student cases and 21 total staff cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had 12 total student cases and two total staff cases so far this school year.

* Stonewall Academy had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

In other news, Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 136.7 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was above the state average of 70.4 cases per 100,000 in population over the same period, and ranks the county 16th among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

Highland County is currently seeing 2.7 new COVID-19 cases per day, which is about 6.3 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated on Monday. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which was on March 7, The New York Times COVID Tracker said the county was seeing 4.0 new cases per day, about 9.3 cases per 100,000 in population.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 40.14 percent of the county’s residents that have started their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard which was last updated Sunday. The state average for starting vaccines is 62.11 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 57.50 percent, while the Highland County average is 37.03 percent.

The dashboard also said there have been 7,185 third doses administered in the county on or after Aug. 12, 2021, to people that were already fully vaccinated.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg

Most recent data says county seeing just 2.7 new cases a day