Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW — S.R. 247 Culvert Replacement — S.R. 247 will be closed for three days for an ODOT maintenance project to replace a culvert between Green Road and Patton Road starting Monday, March 21. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 785 and S.R. 73.

Lynchburg Covered Bridge Rehabilitation — This project to rehabilitate the historic covered bridge in Lynchburg began on Jan.17. The bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.