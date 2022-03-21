Police pursuit suspect indicted

A Greenfield man who was wanted by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on three felony counts after he allegedly led police on a short vehicle pursuit.

Donovan S. Knisley, 22, was arraigned in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 22 and entered a plea of “not guilty” to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer (third-degree felony), having weapons while under disability (third-degree felony), and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (fourth-degree felony).

At his arraignment, the court appointed Thomas Arrington as Knisley’s public defender. The jury trial is set for April 20.

On Jan. 28, a Washington Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Columbus Avenue near South Elm Street in Washington C.H. for a cracked windshield violation. The driver, later identified as Knisley, began to flee in his vehicle through the parking lot of Washington Square and then back onto South Elm Street southbound, according to reports.

Knisley allegedly drove around several cars during moderate traffic conditions at nearly double the posted speed limit. The vehicle turned onto Washington Avenue from South Elm Street and then onto Worley Street to Yeoman Street.

Knisley then reportedly slowed the vehicle and exited it while it was still in drive. He surrendered by lying down on the street. The vehicle lurched forward and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Yeoman Street.

Knisley was arrested, and during the search of his vehicle, a Glock 27 .40 caliber pistol was located with a loaded magazine inside the gun. A set of digital scales with residue was also found inside a backpack, according to reports.

Police found that Knisley had previously been convicted of aggravated possession of drugs on Oct. 23, 2019. He also had an active felony warrant through the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Knisley is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Knisley https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_MUGSHOTS_35377800.jpg Knisley

Greenfield man pleads not guilty to three felonies