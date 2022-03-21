Radio-telethon auction items are announced

The 50th annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon that will take place on Wednesday, March 30 will include several auction items at the Hillsboro portion of the event which will be held at the Orpheum on North High Street in Hillsboro.

This year’s host, NCB, has donated a one-night stay for two at one of three hotels at French Lick Springs Hotel with one round of golf at Valley Springs Golf Course.

Merchants National Bank has donated an autographed picture of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Hillsboro Rotary Club has donated a 2014 Ohio State National Championship football issued to running back Dontre Wilson. It is autographed by Wilson, Joey Bosa, Darron Lee, Vonn Bell, Curtis Samuel and numerous other players and coaches.

Crowe Financial has donated a basketball autographed by Jerry Lucas, a member of the Ohio State NCAA champion basketball team, two-time National Player of the Year, Olympic Gold medal winner, NBA Rookie of the Year and member of the NBA Hall of Fame.

DQ Grill and Chills of Wilmington and Mt. Orab has donated a baseball autographed by Tony Perez, a member of the Cincinnati Reds Big Red Machine World Series champions.

The Cincinnati Bengals have donated a package of various memorabilia including a poster, season program and a Cincinnati Bengals hat autographed by tight end Mitch Wilcox.

John Barney of iHeart Radio has donated four tickets to a Keith Urban concert to be held on July 16 at Riverbend Music Center.

The Cincinnati YMCA has donated a one-year family membership to the Highland County Family YMCA.

In Hillsboro, the radio-telethon starts at 7 p.m. and will end at 9 p.m. Bids may be placed in person or by calling 937-402-5557. Bidding will close at 8:45 p.m. The items will be on display at the main office of NCB in Hillsboro until the day of the event.

The Greenfield Rotary Club event will be broadcast live on the same evening from the McClain High School studio from 7-9 p.m. on WVNU radio and the Spectrum community access channel in the Greenfield area.

Information for this story was provided by Rocky Coss, radio-telethon organizer.

This basketball autographed by Ohio State basketball and NBA great Jerry Lucas will be auctioned off March 30 during the 50th annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Telethon-pic-1.jpg This basketball autographed by Ohio State basketball and NBA great Jerry Lucas will be auctioned off March 30 during the 50th annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon. Submitted photo This football signed by several Ohio Sate Buckeyes will be auctioned during the radio-telethon. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Telethon-pic-2.jpg This football signed by several Ohio Sate Buckeyes will be auctioned during the radio-telethon. Submitted photo The radio-telethon will see this picture of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow auctioned. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Telethon-pic-3.jpg The radio-telethon will see this picture of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow auctioned. Submitted photo

50th annual event March 30 at NCB