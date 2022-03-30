Court case declared mistrial

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Wednesday that reports from Cincinnati news outlets stating that Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins and an investigator lost consciousness during a court trial were not made by him.

WCPO-TV reported Tuesday that Collins and the investigator were exposed to a substance while Collins was going over evidence during trial and the investigator was on the witness stand. It also reported that the substance the two were exposed to is still under investigation.

WCPO attributed the reports to Barrera.

But on Wednesday Barrera told The Times-Gazette, “They did not get any of that information from me.”

Fox 19 reported that the joint trial of defendants Wesleey Howard and Chris Hertzler, who face charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, has been delayed. It said that according to the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office, Collins was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The court case was declared a mistrial and a new date trial date was set for July 11, according to reports.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Public Information Officer Lt. Branden Jackman said Tuesday that the district received a call at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday reporting a possible overdose in the Highland County Common Pleas Courtroom.

Jackman said two people were transported to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro for precautionary reasons. He the two had apparently come in contact with a substance that was likely in the opiate category, because someone in the courtroom happened to have Narcan available and both subjects responded to the opiate reversing treatment.

Jackman said both subjects were transported to the hospital purely as a precautionary measure and that they were never in any type of life-threatening situation. He said both subjects started to feel ill in the courtroom before someone called emergency personnel.

He said Tuesday afternoon that both of the subjects were fine.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_gavel-pic-2.jpg

After prosecutor, investigator become ill during trial