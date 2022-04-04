Cruising season is back

The first Rock the Block cruising event of the year will take place Saturday in Hillsboro and it will be a benefit for the Highland County Humane Society.

“They’ve had some troubles down there recently and we just want to help them get back on their feet,” said Dan Holsinger with Rock the Block. “They bust their butts to feed and take care of those animals and we want to try to help groups close by and keep all the money we raise local.”

The cruise will take place from 7-10 p.m. Rock the Block personnel will be set up on West Walnut Street between the Hillsboro Police Department and NCB taking donations for the Highland County Humane Society. Poppy’s Hotdogs and More will also be there. It is donating all tips and 20 percent of all proceeds from the evening to the Humane Society.

Donations the Humane Society has requested include, for cats: Cat litter, wet cat/kitten food, laundry soap, paper towels, bleach, cleaning sprays, etc. For dogs, the society is requesting: Slip leashes, Kong and enrichment toys like snuffle mats or Frisbees, hard chew toys, various size dog collars, Purina Dog Chow and other treats.

“As we know they have had a hard time of it and never gave up,” Holsinger said of the Humane Society. “The people there are great and work hard to take care of these animals. They need a little help.”

Meanwhile, Holsinger said Rock the Block will be cruising each weekend during decent weather, but on the second Saturday of each month will try to bring extra cruisers to town and try to help a local organization.

“This is the first one and we’re trying to get the cobwebs out,” Holsinger said. “Fire up the ride and get it waxed. Cruise season is back. Hope to see you there.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This drone photo shows a previous cruising event that took place in Hillsboro in 2020. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Cruise-In-1.jpg This drone photo shows a previous cruising event that took place in Hillsboro in 2020. Times-Gazette file photo

Saturday Rock the Block event will help Humane Society