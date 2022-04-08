Farmers Market opens May 21

The Hillsboro Farmer’s Market is accepting new vendor applications and gearing up to open for the season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, a date that is to be paired with concurrent events also scheduled to happen at the courthouse square the same day.

The Dash for DD, a 5K color run in its seventh year under the auspices of Highco, kicks off and ends at the courthouse, commencing at 9 a.m., according to the event’s registration information. Those wishing to register for the event can do so at https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=136607.

Building Safety Day is also planned to coincide with the Farmer’s Market opening day. According to Jennifer Ianson, administrative assistant for the city of Hillsboro and co-coordinator for the Farmer’s Market, Hillsboro Chief Building Official Steve Rivera will be on hand at the old firehouse, located at 108 Trimble Place, “to discuss the importance of building safety” and to facilitate a, “fun activity” for kids consistent with the theme.

According to Ianson, these aren’t the only activities that will be held in concert with the Farmer’s Market. He said that, “Some of these events include many local 4H clubs, gyms, a magician, musicians, and many more to come.”

Ianson said, “If you would like to host an activity during the Farmers Market, please reach out to the city administration department at 937-393-5219.”

Ianson explained that the Farmer’s Market has, “many vendors returning this year and many new vendors submitting applications.” He said that while, “We do not have a deadline for the applications,” that, “the yearly $30 fee is the same regardless of when the application is turned in.”

“We are very excited to help the Hillsboro Farmers Market continue to grow,” he said.

For more information regarding the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market, their Facebook page can be accessed at www.facebook.com/hillsboroohiofarmersmarket.

Discover more about the Hillsboro Building Department by accessing its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/citybuildingdepartment.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Walkers pass through a cloud of color during a past Dash for DD 5K Color Run in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Color-run-pic-1.jpg Walkers pass through a cloud of color during a past Dash for DD 5K Color Run in Hillsboro. Times-Gazette file photo

Other Hillsboro events to coincide with market