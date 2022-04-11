Greenfield man gets community control

A Greenfield man has been sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to three years of community control for permitting drug abuse.

Garry Sparks, 58, was sentenced to three years of community control for one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records, Sparks was ordered to successfully complete substance use disorder (SUD) residential treatment and aftercare. He was also ordered to have to serve time in the Highland County Jail until he was moved to the Massie House.

Court records state that should Sparks violate any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a prison sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

Court records also stated that if Sparks was sentenced to a term of imprisonment, a period of supervision under conditions determined by the Adult Parole Authority after his release from prison was found to be optional.

On or around June 23, 2021, according to court records, a confidential informant met with two investigators and a lieutenant and told them they could purchase methamphetamine from someone. The informant was then searched and given an audio/video recorder as well as $240. One of the investigators dropped the informant off on South Street, who then walked to a residence on Mirabeau Street in Greenfield and entered the house.

The informant saw the person they planned to buy methamphetamine from sitting on the floor with “several” bags around them and several other people in the house, including Sparks and another person, who were the people renting the residence. The methamphetamine seller handed the informant three plastic bags of substances, after which the informant handed the seller the money. The informant then left and was picked up by one of the investigators.

In turn, the informant was again searched and turned over the three bags. The substances were sent to BCI and tested positive as 3.453 grams of methamphetamine.

The bulk amount of methamphetamine is three grams.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Sparks https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_sparks.jpg Sparks

Found guilty of permitting drug abuse