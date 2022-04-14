Community control for selling meth

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to six years of community control this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.

Stephen Debo, 49, was sentenced to six years of community control for two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth from two separate cases, both third-degree felonies.

According to court records for the first case, Debo was ordered to pay restitution of $50 per month beginning on July 1 for a total of $290 and would need to be evaluated for substance use disorder/mental health issues and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare.

The court also found that if Debo violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of nine to 36 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

According to court records, on or around Feb. 13, 2021, an investigator met with an informant who said they could purchase meth from someone for $120. The informant was searched, given an audio/video recorder and $120. A detective and investigator dropped the informant off in the Johnson Street area but the seller did not show up.

Sometime later, Debo pulled up and someone got into his maroon truck and left. After about 40 minutes those two returned and the informant walked up to truck and handed the other person the $120 while Debo handed the informant the substance. The two then drove away and the investigator and a detective picked the informant up. The substance given to the information later tested positive for 1.31 grams of meth.

According to court records for the second case, Debo was ordered to pay restitution of $50 per month beginning on July 1, 2022, for a total of $680.

According to court records, on or around Oct. 10, 2020, an investigator and several law enforcement agents met with an informant who said they could purchase meth from Debo. Debo told the informant he was getting the meth from someone driving a Jaguar. The informant was searched, given an audio/video recorder and $700. A detective watched Debo’s truck and at 4:44 p.m., the detective saw Debo enter the truck and drive to Holtfield Station. Debo then entered a Jaguar.

The Jaguar pulled up to a detective’s vehicle with the informant inside. At 4:56 p.m., Debo exited the Jaguar and walked to the detective’s vehicle. Debo handed the informant a plastic bag with a crystal substance and then the informant handed Debo $680. Debo asked if they wanted it weighed and the detective said they didn’t have scales.

Debo returned to the Jaguar and drove toward Muntz Street. The Jaguar returned to Holtfield Station, where Debo and the Jaguar’s owner exited the vehicle. After getting something from the trunk, the owner of the Jaguar left in the vehicle. Law enforcement followed the vehicle to the owner’s residence on Woodland Trail. The informant turned over the substance and it was then sent to BCI where it tested positive for 14.01 grams of meth.

In other sentencings, Chancellor Krebs, 29, Bainbridge, was sentenced to three years of community control for one count of aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

Krebs was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket. He was also ordered to serve two days in the Highland County Jail.

Court records state that if Krebs violates any of the community control or drug court docket sanctions, he would be given a sentence of six to 12 months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court records, on or around Dec. 28, 2021, somebody reported to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office that Krebs took a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck from a property on Carmel Road. A deputy responded to the property and spoke to the caller who said Krebs woke up wanting drugs and a ride. The victim said they refused to give Krebs a ride, and that he “went crazy” and started destroying things inside the residence. The victim said Krebs found the truck keys and left in the truck.

The victim also found that Krebs took $50 from their wallet. The detective later found the truck on U.S. Route 50 near the Highland County and Ross County line. The detective was able to stop the truck on S.R. 41 north of U.S. 50. Krebs had an active warrant for his arrest. The detective took Krebs into custody and asked him if he had anything on him. Krebs said he had a yellow piece of paper in his pants pocket that contained heroin, according to court records

The detective didn’t find the item on Krebs and he was put into the back of the detective’s vehicle. The detective approached the truck to close the driver’s door. While doing so, the detective saw a yellow-colored paper folded that contained an unknown substance on the driver’s side floorboard “consistent with the description Krebs had given.” The detective also saw a used hypodermic needle on top of the center storage area of the truck. The deputy collected the items and transported Krebs to the Highland County Justice Center. The substance was submitted to BCI for analysis and was found to contain a fentanyl-related compound, court records state.

Seth Eidenier, 36, Leesburg, was sentenced to three years of community control for one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated trafficking in the vicinity of a juvenile, a third-degree felony.

According to court records, Eidenier was ordered to pay a $50 monthly payment for a total of $320 beginning on July 1, 2022 and to successfully complete the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center treatment plan and aftercare. He was also ordered to pay a minimum fine of $5,000 within three years.

Court records state that if Eidenier violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 48 months and ordered to pay a fine of $12,500.

According to court records for the first count, on or around Oct. 22, 2020, an investigator and detective met with an informant who said they could purchase marijuana from Eidenier. A deal was set up through Facebook Messenger. The informant was searched and given an audio/video recorder as well as $40 for marijuana and meth.

The informant met with someone and two minutes later headed west on East Walnut Street and was picked up. The informant gave the detective green vegetation wrapped in cellophane and $20 because Eidenier did not have meth. The green vegetation was sent to BCI and tested positive for 1.27 grams of marijuana, court record state.

According to court records for the second count, on or around Oct. 28, 2020, an investigator and detective met with an informant who said they could purchase meth and marijuana from Eidenier. A deal was set up through Facebook Messenger and a phone call. The informant was given $170 for meth and marijuana.

The informant was later picked up and handed the detective a bag containing a white substance. The informant said they had to go to Eidenier’s home to get the marijuana. About 20 minutes later, the informant was picked back up and said Eidenier wouldn’t give the marijuana because they only had $150. The informant said they met Eidenier in their vehicle and gave him $170 for a white substance. The informant then said a juvenile was in the vehicle with Eidenier during the deal. The white substance was sent to BCI and tested positive as 2.23 grams of meth, court records state.

Cimaria Jones, 27, Dayton, was sentenced to three years of community control for an amended count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony.

According to court records, Jones was ordered to pay $100 of monthly payments for a total of $2,450 to the Highland County Task Force beginning on July 1, 2022.

Court records state that if Jones violates any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a sentence of between nine and 36 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

