Lynchburg woman sentenced for meth

A Lynchburg woman was sentenced to three years of community control in Highland County Common Pleas Court last week for two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.

Lindsey Hornsby, 27, was sentenced to three years of community control for two the counts, both fourth-degree felonies.

According to court records, Hornsby was ordered to pay a total of $260 of restitution to the Highland County Task Force through the Highland County Victim Witness Office. However, the monthly payment is still to be determined.

Court records also stated that Hornsby was ordered to successfully complete TRC substance use disorder (SUD) residential treatment and aftercare. If Hornsby violates any community control sanctions, she would be given a prison sentence of between six and 36 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court records for the first count, on or around Feb. 25, 2021, an Adult Parole Authority officer and investigator met with a confidential informant 2 who said they could purchase meth from someone and that deal was set up. The informant was searched, given an audio/video recorder and $60. The investigator dropped the informant off on Johnson Street. A green truck got to their location and then pulled away.

A short time later, the green truck returned to the informant’s location. The seller was driving the truck and Hornsby was in the passenger seat. The informant gave Hornsby the money and she gave the informant a plastic bag containing a crystal substance. The green truck left and the investigator picked up the informant, who handed over the plastic bag and was again searched. The substance was sent to BCI and tested positive as .84 grams of meth, according to court records.

Court records for the second count state that on or around March 7, 2021, an investigator and detective met with an informant who said they could purchase meth from someone. The informant set up the deal through Facebook Messenger and phone calls. The seller agreed to meet the informant at Walmart. The informant was searched, given an audio/video recorder and $60. The detective drove the informant to the Walmart parking lot.

The informant received a Facebook message from Hornsby, who said they would be parking in the employee parking lot. The informant waited for a green truck to pull in and then walked to the truck. The seller was driving and Hornsby was in the passenger seat. The informant gave the money to the seller who then gave them a crystal substance. The informant was then picked up, searched again and turned over the crystal substance. The substance was sent to BCI and tested positive as .88 grams of meth, according to court records.

