This is what the former McDonald’s restaurant on North High Street in Hillsboro looked like around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 1970s era store closed April 14 with plans to reopen in the same location in 90 to 120 days. A McDonald’s official said the new store will be state-of-the-art with new decor, a playplace, multiple drive-thru lanes and more.

This is what the former McDonald’s restaurant on North High Street in Hillsboro looked like around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 1970s era store closed April 14 with plans to reopen in the same location in 90 to 120 days. A McDonald’s official said the new store will be state-of-the-art with new decor, a playplace, multiple drive-thru lanes and more.