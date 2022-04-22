Work begins April 25 on U.S. 68, S.R. 32 improvements

Work is set to begin April 25 on an intersection safety improvement project along U.S. Route 68 in the village of Mount Orab. The project will make improvements to the intersection of U.S. 68 and Sterling Run Boulevard, as well as the ramp terminal intersections of U.S. 68 and S.R. 32.

“At ODOT, our mission is to provide for the safe and easy movement of people and goods, and thanks to Governor DeWine’s emphasis on improving safety, we’re able to do that with this project by providing long term improvements that will accommodate traffic along this busy corridor for years to come,” said District 9 Deputy Director Michael Dombrowski.

In 2019, Gov. Mike DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Transportation to identify 150 intersections across the state where safety improvements could be made. This location was selected as part of that process. This project will address traffic congestion along U.S. 68 through the village of Mt. Orab and alleviate rear-end crashes, which made up 78 percent of reported crashes at these intersections.

This project will include the following safety improvements:

Construction of a roundabout at the S.R. 32 eastbound ramp intersection;

Construction of an additional northbound lane between Sterling Run Blvd. and the S.R. 32 eastbound ramp intersections;

Increase the length of the northbound left turn lane at the S.R. 32 westbound intersection;

Construction of an additional eastbound left turn lane on Sterling Run Blvd.;

Upgrade traffic signals at the Sterling Run Blvd. intersection.

Traffic impacts are expected to be minimal during the initial phase of construction, and will include narrowing and shifting the existing lanes on U.S. 68 as well as Sterling Run Blvd., as well as shoulder closures. Additional traffic impacts will be communicated as the project progresses.

The project was awarded to the Shelly Company for an estimated cost of $1.9 million, and is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Roundabouts are a proven solution to addressing serious and deadly crashes at intersections and help traffic flow more efficiently.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

This artist's rendering shows the planned improvements on U.S. Route 68 in the Mount Orab.