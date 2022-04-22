Wine Walk & Art Show

Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) is gearing up for its second annual Wine Down Wine Walk and Art Show set for Saturday, May 21 from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Greenfield.

It is a chance for folks to get out in the spring weather, enjoy their community, and check out Greenfield’s downtown businesses, as well as all the new ones that have opened within the last year.

As with last year, the community is invited to decorate the downtown sidewalks with chalk showcasing creativity and their Greenfield pride.

Tickets are currently on sale at Greenfield’s Southern Hills Community Bank and are $25 each. They will only be available through April 23.

At the time of the event, ticket holders will check in and receive a wine glass and a ticket that will go into a lanyard. At each of the 12 locations, the ticket will be punched. When attendees are done, they will go to the check-out business where they can enter to win a gift basket filled with items from the participating businesses.

While the 12 businesses participating won’t be revealed until check-in, attendees can be assured that at each stop along the way they will be treated to different wines to taste, the shops of Greenfield, and art pieces throughout the event.

Along with art throughout the event, the Art Rookery will also be hosting a gallery show on the second floor of the business.

For more information, and for updates as the event draws nearer, go to Grow Greater Greenfield’s Facebook page.

Information for this story was provided by Growing Greater Greenfield.

Hurry: Deadline to register for event is April 23