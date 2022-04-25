GAMA National Day of Prayer

The annual National Day of Prayer observance will take place at two separate times in Greenfield on Thursday, May 5.

The Greenfield Area Ministerial Association is planning the traditional observance at noon that day at the Greenfield City Building plaza, located on the corner of Jefferson and Washington streets. A second prayer time will occur at various locations around Greenfield at 6:30 p.m. that same day.

The 6:30 p.m. locations include outside the City Building, at Mitchell Park, The Colony, New Directions, Adena Greenfield Medical Center, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, Freedom Trail Ministry and Retreat Center and Greenfield schools. Details of specific locations as well as the point of contact at each location will be posted on the Greenfield Area Ministerial Association Facebook page. The public is invited to attend any one of the locations or join in prayer at that time from their neighborhoods or inside their homes.

This year’s theme, Exalt the Lord, is based on Colossians 2:6-7: “So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.”

The first National Day of Prayer was established by the Continental Congress in 1775, and while U.S. presidents followed that initial National Day of Prayer by issuing a proclamation for an annual “day of prayer,” it wasn’t until 1988 that Congress officially established the National Day of Prayer as occurring on the first Thursday in May.

For further information, contact the Rev. Chris Stokes at 937-763-2790 or [email protected] Correspondence may also be sent to GAMA, c/o First Baptist Church, 250 Lafayette St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

For further National Day of Prayer information, including other events across the nation and during the year, go to www.nationalDayOfPrayer.org or call 1-800-444-8828.

Information for this story was provided by Rick Schluep.

Part of the crowd from a past National Day of Prayer event held by the Greenfield Area Ministerial Association at the Greenfield City Building is shown in this picture. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_DayOfPrayer.jpg Part of the crowd from a past National Day of Prayer event held by the Greenfield Area Ministerial Association at the Greenfield City Building is shown in this picture. Times-Gazette file photo

Greenfield observances taking place at two different times