HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 2

ACCIDENT

Jessica Ritchie, 42, of Lynchburg, was attempting to back out of a driveway on Dunlap Road when she failed to see a vehicle driven by David Gipson, 59, of Hillsboro, backing out of a driveway across the road from her address. An officer was unable to determine who is at fault due to both vehicles being struck in the middle of the road. No Injuries were reported at the time of crash and minor damage occurred to both vehicles.

ARREST

Lisa Henderson, 56, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

May 3

ARREST

Lisa Florence, 54, of Hillsboro, was arrested for drug paraphernalia.

May 4

ARREST

Ashley Satterfield, 35, of Winchester, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.