Hello. Happy Mother’s Day to everyone! In The kitchen with Sharon this week I am sharing my eclair cake recipe. This is a very quick, simple and no-bake recipe dessert cake.

If you like eclairs, and I do, this is a recipe you will want to make. Also, it is a great first recipe to make with your children or grandchildren. It is just adding ingredients in a bowl and mixing, only using a bowl, Spoon and a 9-inch by 13-inch cake pan. I made this recipe, everyone loved it, and I was told to make it again.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes — and a story to go with it if you have one — to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Ingredients

2 3.5-ounce packages of instant vanilla pudding mix

1 8-ounce container of frozen whipped topping, thawed

3 cups milk

1 16-ounce package of graham cracker squares

1 16-ounce package of prepared chocolate frosting

Directions

1. Stir pudding mix, whipped topping and mile together in a medium bowl until well blended.

2. Arrange a single layer of graham cracker squares in the bottom of a 13-inch by 9-inch baking pan. Evenly spread half of the pudding mixture over the crackers. Top with a layer of crackers and the remaining pudding mixture. Top with a final layer of graham crackers.

3. Spread the frosting over the whole cake up the edges of the pan. Cover, and chill at least four hours before serving.

Note — The frosting will easier to spread if the cake covered and chilled for about 30 minutes before spreading.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.