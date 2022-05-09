Meth charges land Hillsboro man in prison

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to at least 24 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court last week for two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.

Jacob Wright, 35, was sentenced on the charges that were both third-degree felonies..

Wright was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of at least 12 months for the first count that is to run consecutive, or one after the other, to a mandatory sentence of at least 12 months for his second count. Wright was also given four days of jail-time credit.

Court records said that a factor in Wright’s sentencing was that he’d been previously convicted of two or more felony drug offenses, which included a charge of aggravated possession of meth and illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, both in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

According to court records, Wright was also ordered to pay restitution of $220 to the Highland County Task Force.

According to court records for the first count, on or around June 23, 2021, two investigators met with an informant who said they could get meth from Jacob Wright. Wright agreed to “front” the informant with the meth. The informant was searched and dropped off Hickory Trail and Wagon Wheel Trail, walked to a residence on Wagon Wheel Trail, entered said residence and initiated contact with Wright.

Wright then prepared the product. He said it was “$65 a ball or $130 for two.” The informant took two balls and left the property, then the investigators then picked informant up. The substance was sent to BCI and tested positive as 7.3 grams of meth.

According to court records for the second count, on or around June 24, 2021, the same two investigators met with an informant who said they needed to pay Wright for the meth Wright “fronted” on June 23, 2021. The informant was searched, given an audio/video recorder and $220, with $130 being for the meth Wright fronted the informant and $90 to purchase additional meth, according to court records.

CI6 was dropped off near Wagon Wheel Trail, knocked on the door of a residence, but did not immediately receive a response. Five minutes later the informant initiated contact with Wright through a message. The informant returned and then entered the property, initiating contact with Wright, who weighed a smaller bag from a larger bag and took the money from informant. The substance obtained from Wright was sent to BCI for analysis and tested positive as 7.7 grams of meth, according to court records.

In other sentencings, David Lannigan, 62, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control for one count of trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony.

Court records state that Lannigan was ordered to undergo the mental health treatment plan at the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center (SPVMHC).

Court records also said that if he violated any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between nine and 36 months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

According to court records for the first count, on or around May 8, 2021, Lannigan prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed cocaine in an amount equal to or exceeding 10 grams, but less than 20 grams, when he knew or had reasonable cause to believe the cocaine was intended for sale or resale by the offender or someone else.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Wright https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_wright.jpg Wright

Second defendant receives community control