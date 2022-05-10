Man charged with assaulting officer

A 22-year-old man accused of exposing himself in public is being held in the Fayette County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Keith A. Wright is facing charges of fourth-degree felony assault of an officer, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and fourth-degree misdemeanor public indecency.

Just after 6 p.m. April 29, Washington C.H. Police Department officers responded to the area of South Elm Street on a report of a male exposing his genitals as he was walking down the sidewalk. Officers found the man walking in the 400 block of South Elm Street with his genitals exposed, according to reports.

Officers stopped the alleged offender, later identified as Wright, and advised him of the complaint and that he was under arrest for public indecency.

Police said Wright refused to be taken into custody, resisted arrest and assaulted an officer during the arrest. After the struggle, officers were able to subdue Wright, who was placed under arrest and taken to the county jail.

Wright is being held on a $6,750 bond.

Suspect allegedly exposed himself in public