HARA picked Hamvention Club of Year

On Saturday, May 14, members of the Highland Amateur Radio Association (HARA) will gather at the Hillsboro Cemetery to assist the Hillsboro Cemetery Association and the Highland County Historical Society with the annual placing of flags on the graves of the 1,000-plus veterans who are buried in the cemetery.

Cemetery association board member John Willis said the radio group has been assisting with the pre-Memorial Day flag placement for the past two years and volunteered to help after another group could help no longer. According to HARA Information Officer John Levo, the club participates in this non-radio event as a public service to the community and also to honor the many members in the amateur radio community who have served in the military, VISTA, VIP, Peace Corp or in other forms of public or government service.

The radio club will meet for its monthly Brunch Bunch gathering prior to meeting at the cemetery. Those attending the Brunch Bunch are reminded the meeting location has changed. The group will now gather at Liberty Park’s Harmony Lake shelter house in Hillsboro at 10 a.m. to enjoy coffee and fellowship before traveling to the cemetery around noon.

Any area amateur radio operator or person interested in electronics, technology and radio communications is invited to attend. HARA membership is not required.

Additionally, HARA President Pat Hagen said plans are progressing for the club’s participation in Hamvention, the world’s largest gathering of amateur radio enthusiasts that is expected to draw in excess of 25,000 people from all over the globe to the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia. During the May 20-22 event, HARA will officially be recognized as the 2022 Hamvention Club of the Year.

Hamvention’s Michael Kalter said this is the first time in the history of the award that a club serving a low populated rural Appalachian area has received the honor. HARA’s promotion of amateur radio, the growth of the club’s local membership and the club’s involvement in the local community were some reasons for its nomination and selection. More information about Hamvention can be found at www.hamvention.org.

The Highland Amateur Radio Association recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. From its humble beginnings in 1977, it has grown from the original 22 members to the present 137. Most members are residents of Highland County or live in the edges of neighboring counties. More information about amateur radio and how to become a licensed “ham” can be found at www.arrl.org. Information about HARA is available from Levo at 937-393-4951, [email protected] or on the club’s Facebook site.

Information for this story was provided by John Levo.

Busy month ahead for local ham radio club