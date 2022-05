The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tony Darnell, 51, of Bethel, was cited for speed.

Allison Elliott, 50, of Hillsboro, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

INCIDENT

The police department received a report of a theft from a business in the 1400 block of North High Street. The incident is under investigation.