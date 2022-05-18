Bids in for Buford school demolition

Bids were received for the Buford school demolition project at the weekly Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners and Alpha Construction from West Harrison, Indiana, was the apparent low bidder with a bid of $90,331.

The description for the project on Bid Express reads: “Demolition of existing school buildings, rear storage and two concrete bleachers, all debris to be hauled away to an approved dump site.” The estimate for the project from the engineer was $125,000.

There were also nine other bids received Wednesday morning, which were: Juic Construction $114,00, Evans Landscaping $139,500, O’Rourke Wrecking Company $309,000, Steve Rauch, Inc. $159,465, Complete Demolition Services $168,000, Dore and Associates, Inc. $189,600, Baumann Enterprises, Inc. $255,000, Dance Excavation LLC $149,000 and Sunesis Environmental $173,000.

Commissioner Dave Daniels said the board would go through the bids this week and award the project at next week’s meeting.

In other news, commissioner Jeff Duncan said that as of Tuesday, the construction for the new dog pound was being advertised. He also said those bids would be opened on June 8.

He also said that there will be work done on the old jail. He said there were some concerns the commissioners are going to look into and that they are putting numbers together on what that work might look like. Duncan said there would be more news on that coming later.

Duncan said sales tax receipts for the month came in and “for the first time in some time” they were below the receipts for the same month the prior year. He said the county was $3,893 behind last year’s figures for April. However, he also said the county was still $256,070 above last year’s totals at the same time. He said they’ve been anticipating the receipts leveling off and this might be the start.

The commissioners approved a letter of support for the Alternatives to Violence Center for a Justice Agreement Grant.

They also approved a letter of termination for a contract with DS2 Architects, and Duncan said they talked about a project and it looks like they wouldn’t follow through with them on that project.

In other news, there were five resolutions approved by the board:

* Res. No. 22-88 is an authorization and directive for the president of the board to submit an application for Community Development Block Grants to the Ohio Department of Development.

* Res. No. 22-89 is a request to establish new line items within the county general and non-general funds.

* Res. No. 22-90 is a petition filed by the Clay Township Trustees to vacate Hill Street. The board set the time and date for a public viewing at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, and a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 in the commissioners’ office.

* Res. No. 22-91 is a petition filed by the Clay Township Trustees to vacate Clutter Lane. The board set the time and date for a public viewing for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. and a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 in the commissioners’ office.

* Res. No. 22-92 is consent from the board of commissioners for granting a petition for annexation by Randalyn Worley on behalf of the city of Hillsboro.

There were also four contracts approved by the board:

* Contract 38 is between the board of commissioners and Frost Brown Todd Attorneys, LLC, and the prosecutor for Palomino Solar Representation.

* Contract 39 is between the board of commissioners and Environmental Engineering Services for Rainsboro Elementary School/U.S. 50 Pump Station/Force Main Project and A/E Professional Services for County Wastewater Systems Repair/Replacement Project.

* Contract 40 is between the board of commissioners, the Clay Township Board of Trustees and the state of Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the construction, improvement and operation of the Clay Township Park Pavilion and Playground.

* Contract 41 is between the board of commissioners, engineer and Miller-Mason Paving Company for the 2022 Highland County Chip Seal Program.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_DSC_0985.jpg Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Bids for new dog pound will be opened June 8