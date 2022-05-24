Tri-county Battle of the Bands

A tri-county battle in which all competitors and residents are winners will be held this summer in the first Battle of the Bands comprised of musicians from Highland, Clinton and Fayette counties.

Executive directors for local tourism bureaus are collaborating to ensure a great show — Jamie Wheeler of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County, Susan Valentine-Scott of the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Stephanie Dunham of the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.

“The winning band will have a rotating trophy for this contest and then obviously bragging rights,” said Wheeler. “They can say they are the winners of the inaugural Highland, Clinton, Fayette Battle of the Bands contest.”

Each visitors bureau selected the band to represent their respective county. The featured bands will be Filo Beddo, Reeking Havoc, and Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy.

Clinton County will serve as host for the inaugural event that begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 as part of the annual Summer Concert Series on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The venue will rotate yearly between the three counties.

“The first band should be playing by 7:30,” said Wheeler. “There will be a variety of food trucks and food vendors there. We’re working on confirming them, but we are expecting a variety of food trucks.”

The audience will vote for the winner the night of the event. Additional facts will be announced at a later date.

“We encourage anyone to come out and check it out because it’s a free event, and there should be something for everyone that evening,” said Wheeler.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

