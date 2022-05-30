Dovetail: Forty years of loving the gifted ones

KAMP Dovetail 2022 LEGO Land will take place the week of June 20-24 at Rocky Fork State Park.

“We have a fun-filled week planned and would like to invite you to stop out and see us during our week of camp,” said Linda Allen, the executive director os SATH (Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped) that hosts and funds KAMP Dovetail.

The camp kicks off with an opening ceremony and 40th anniversary celebration at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater at the Rocky Fork Campgrounds.

“We will have some special guests and will be reflecting on our 40 years of serving children with special needs. At 8 p.m. the campers will enjoy a live band featuring Blue Steel. Our evening will conclude with Fireworks by Fayette Fire In The Sky.”

On Tuesday the campers and volunteers will rise and shine at 6:30 a.m. “We will participate in horse drawn wagon rides, boating, group pictures, putt-putt, horseback riding, fishing, music and dance, recreation and arts and crafts. That evening we will have an all-camp LEGO Scavenger Hunt,” Allen said.

“On Wednesday during KAMP Dovetail will be entertained by a group of LEGO MASTERS who have traveled all over and shared their Lego creations,” Allen continued. “They will be assisting the campers in building a fantastic display. We are sure the campers will totally enjoy this opportunity to express their creative abilities. Some of the Lego creations will be on sale at the the annual Dovetail auction held later in the day.

Wednesday evening, June 22, at 7 p.m. SATH’s KAMP Dovetail will host its 13th annual Auction & Carnival at the Rocky Fork State Park Campground. The auction and carnival are open to the public and all are invited to attend.

“So, bring your lawn chair, come out and enjoy an evening at KAMP Dovetail,” Allen said. “Community members are encouraged to donate craft items, homemade treats or any other auction items. Campers will also be donating items to be auctioned off. Sports fans will be delighted with the sports memorabilia items available for sale. We have autographed items from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Reds Rookie of the Year Jonathan India and many more great items.”

Anyone interested in donating items may drop them off at KAMP Dovetail anytime on June 20, 21 or 22nd, before 6 p.m. All proceeds will be used to help fund this year’s KAMP Dovetail. For more information, feel free to leave a message for Allen, also the KAMP Dovetail director, at 937-366-6657.

“We hope to see you at the auction,” Allen said.

Thursday the campers and volunteers will head in Star Cinemas in Hillsboro to watch a movie. They they will head back to the camp to enjoy a sack lunch and have fun with several afternoon activities. In the evening they will be treated to a hog roast and a performance by illusionist Jake Lindsey. The evening will come to a close with a music by a deejay and the annual farewell dance.

“Finally, on Friday we will enjoy breakfast and an awards ceremony,” Allen said. “Following the ceremony campers will depart and say goodbye to another successful and loved KAMP Dovetail week.

