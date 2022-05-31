Pair of women rescued after tipping over kayak

Two women were rescued by local emergency responders after tipping a kayak over Sunday in Rocky Fork Creek.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning said his office received a call reporting the incident at 1:50 p.m. Sunday. He said the women tipped their kayak over between Browning Road and U.S. Route 50 east of Hillsboro.

While he said he did not known where the women were from, he said they were located, checked out, and did not need to be transported.

“As I understand it the water level was up about 10 feet,” Manning said.

He said that in addition to his district, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, ODNR Division of Natural Resources and the local grain bin rescue team that has members from the fire departments in Leesburg and Lynchburg responded to the scene.

He said that as things turned out the grain bin rescue team was not needed.

“Everybody was good and that’s just the way we like it,” Manning said. “We fared better that some of the state parks.”

Four people died in other water-related events over the Memorial Day weekend in Ohio, according to various reports.

Yeiso Laines, a 16-year-old from Florence, Kentucky, reportedly drowned Monday at East Fork Lake in Clermont County.

On Sunday, two brothers were trying to rescue a 7-year-old struggling in a private pond when the boat they were in capsized in Clark County. Nickolas S. Boling, 29, and Sean M. Boling, both allegedly drown. The 7-year-old survived and was transported to a hospital, but no updates on his condition could be located.

Also on Sunday, Donnell Jordan, 31, of Erie, Pennsylvania, reportedly died after being thrown from a jet ski on Caesar Creek Lake.

Four others die in Ohio water-related accidents