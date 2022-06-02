Greenfield woman gets 48 months for selling meth

A Greenfield woman was sentenced to 48 months in prison for an amended count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and permitting drug abuse this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Kathy Sparks, 56, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony, with the sentence ordered to be consecutive to the 12 months for the second count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. Sparks was given 29 days of jail-time credit.

Court records state that Sparks was ordered to pay $120 of restitution to the Highland County Task Force and the victims.

According to court records for the amended first count, on or around June 24, 2021, two investigators met with someone said they could purchase meth from someone and would have it delivered to a location less than 1,000 feet from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Hillsboro. They said Sparks would be delivering the meth in a white van.

The two investigators saw a white van pull into the parking lot. An informant initiated contact with the female driving the white van and then picked up by the investigators, searched and handed over the substance. The substance was sent to BCI and tested for 3.46 grams of meth, according to court records.

According to court records for the second count, on or around June 23, 2021, someone met with two investigators and a lieutenant and told them they could purchase meth from Sparks. An informant was dropped off on South Street and walked to and entered a residence on Mirabeau Street in Greenfield.

The informant saw the seller sitting on the floor with several bags around them and multiple other people in the residence, including Sparks, the renter of the home. The seller gave the informant three plastic bags of substance, then left the residence and was picked up by an investigator. The substances were sent to BCI and tested positive as 3.453 grams of meth, according to court records.

In other sentencings, Austin Trent, 25, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control for one count of trafficking in LSD, a fourth-degree felony.

Court records state that Trent must successfully complete substance use disorder treatment and aftercare at Family Recovery Services. He was also ordered to pay $140 of restitution to the Highland County Task Force.

Court documents also said that if Trent violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 18 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court records, on or around June 25, 2020, investigator met with someone who said they could purchase meth from Trent. An informant was driven by the detective to an address on S.R. 73 where the informant met Trent, gave $160 and received 42 squares. The squares were sent to BCI for analysis and tested as LSD.

Sarah Dickson, 38, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control for one count of aggravated possession of meth.

Court records state that if Dickson violates any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court records, on or around Oct. 3, 2020, Dickson knowingly obtained, possessed or used a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine.

Two Hillsboro residents sentenced to community control