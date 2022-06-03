Lightning strike, spotty tornadoes, efficient robbery

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1930, The Greenfield Republican reported that the Greenfield Hospital, which had been open “for many years,” had to close for an indefinite period because of a lack of funds to “meet immediate pressing obligations” and a decrease in services fees.

Three McClain High School agricultural students received honors at a meeting of the Ohio Association of Future Farmers of America, with Lowell Slagle being elected president of the organization, Robert Burgess winning first place in the state poultry judging contest and Kenneth Mercer the winner of the four-year scholarship to the Ohio State University College of Architecture.

In sports, the Middletown baseball club defeated Greenfield, 9-8, in a 12-inning affair with Greenfield mostly blowing the game in the sixth inning when it gave up six runs.

The Majestic Theatre in Greenfield advertised multiple movies including “Song of the West” starring John Boles, Joe E. Brown and Vivienne Segal, and “No, No, Nanette” starring Alexander Gray, Bernice Claire and Louise Fazenda.

The Famous Variety Store advertised multiple products for picnic season, including 50 paper napkins for 5 cents, a pound of black walnut taffies for 29 cents and a pound of Spanish peanuts for 15 cents.

This week in 1955, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that $305 was stolen from the Greenfield Lumber Company by someone police believed to be “professionals” because it was a “clean, efficient job.”

President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced that there was enough of the Salk polio vaccine that would allow for complete inoculation of first and second graders and was planned to be released within the next 60 days.

The Senate voted 78-0 in favor of giving 500,000 postal workers an 8 percent pay raise planned to be made retroactive on March 1.

The Ohio Highway Patrol arrested 2,069 drivers and gave 4,543 warnings over the Memorial Day weekend, with a total of 6,612 drivers stopped being “one of the highest of recent records.”

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple films including “House on 92nd Street,” starring Lloyd Nolan, and “Guadacanal Diary” starring Preston Foster and William Bendix.

Uhl’s Market, located at 1001 W. Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including a pound of “lean, meaty” beef short ribs for 29 cents and 2 pounds of tomatoes for 29 cents.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that the year’s version of the deer-fly had more of the “killer instinct than their ancestors as victims of their stings experienced symptoms much more severe” than prior years.

A local weather observer reported that the northern part of Highland County was hit by “spotty tornadoes,” with one of them first touching down about four miles north of S.R. 73 and destroying a house trailer and then going back up and heading east.

The Hillsboro City Council approved the purchase of a used fire truck by a vote of 4 to 3, with the 2-year-old truck being purchased from Sutphens Company in Columbus for $80,000.

Bob McEwen, from Hillsboro, got the Republican nomination for the 6th District and was scheduled to face off against Democrat Ted Strickland in November for the seat.

Voters in the Fairfield School District voted no on a tax issue for the first time in three decades, with the issue planned to raise $1 million for the repair and improvements of two district buildings.

In sports, the Hillsboro American Legion baseball team split a doubleheader with a team from Morehead, Kentucky, with the first game ending in a win and the second a loss by a score of 4-2.

Great Scot Friendly Food Stores, located at 245 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a gallon of Oak Farm 2-percent milk for $1.58.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Altrusa Club held its first bass tournament on May 14, with about 50 people participating in the event and Jeff Boldman and Bart Hanson winning first place.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Bureau of Adult Detention announced that the Greenfield City Jail successfully passed all 59 of its standards and gave the 15-year-old jail a 100 percent compliance rating.

Fairfield Middle School’s 290 students planned to give Vince Costello, the Cincinnati Area Chapter of the American Red Cross’ International Services director, an around $1,100 check from their tsunami relief funding efforts.

Highland County residents were made aware that they could help raise money for the Highland County Community Action Organization’s Project Greater Access to Oral Health Care Resources (GATOR), which looked to help families that couldn’t afford dental coverage or those that had low dental coverage.

Four Hillsboro Middle School girls were selected through an essay contest to have the opportunity to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on a recent trip to Washington, D.C.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” starring Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman, and “Madagascar” starring Chris Rock and Ben Stiller.

Also, this week in 1985, the Highland County Magazine reported on an incident of Kathryn Wilson of Highland County surviving an electrical shock of over 7,200 volts of electricity after a roof antenna fell on high-tension wires over her house that went through her body.

